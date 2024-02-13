Karpus Management Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 958,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,328 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded down 0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 70,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,138. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 14.69. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.08 per share, for a total transaction of 1,340,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,148,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately 307,902,461.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,742,279 shares of company stock worth $54,740,610 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.