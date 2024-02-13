Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 526,353 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 410.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526,353 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $212,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 4.9% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in AON by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in AON by 6.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 56.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,452,000 after purchasing an additional 99,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,373. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.20 and a 200-day moving average of $318.13. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.