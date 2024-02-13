Fiera Capital Corp Sells 816,210 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,346,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 816,210 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.45% of HDFC Bank worth $492,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 756,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.