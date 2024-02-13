JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,560,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after purchasing an additional 349,191 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,706,000 after purchasing an additional 248,311 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,153,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 158,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,927,000 after purchasing an additional 85,659 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBJP traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,414 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

