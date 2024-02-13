Fiera Capital Corp Has $352.32 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,495 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters comprises approximately 1.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $352,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,514,000 after acquiring an additional 919,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,364,000 after acquiring an additional 814,295 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,833,000 after acquiring an additional 758,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $207,419,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.70. The company had a trading volume of 74,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,474. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $159.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

