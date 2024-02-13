Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,830,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,194,245 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,201,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.09. 4,702,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,635,150. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

