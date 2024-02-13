Karpus Management Inc. Has $9.23 Million Stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,731 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Global Blockchain Acquisition worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.77 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,985. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

