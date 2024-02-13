Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,416 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IEV traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 88,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,168. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

