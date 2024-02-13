Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 5.16% of Burtech Acquisition worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BRKH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

