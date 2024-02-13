Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $22,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

COWZ traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. 2,016,511 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.