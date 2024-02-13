Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,175 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.74% of Ares Acquisition Co. II worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,645,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AACT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 125,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,349. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

