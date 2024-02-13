Karpus Management Inc. Has $12.13 Million Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 142,880 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1,257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VMO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 67,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,165. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $10.02.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.