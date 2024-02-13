TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 45,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 263,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -627.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TC Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,666 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 774,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

