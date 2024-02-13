EMC Capital Management Sells 1,130 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EMC Capital Management lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Down 2.5 %

ADBE stock opened at $611.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $603.43 and a 200-day moving average of $568.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

