Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,240 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $33,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,552,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 783,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.