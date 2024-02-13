Sourceless (STR) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $168.91 million and approximately $2,920.90 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015336 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.93 or 1.00173060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00180466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009475 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00804273 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,921.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

