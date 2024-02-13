Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 21,026 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,026 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,337,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

