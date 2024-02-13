First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,589. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.48 and a 200-day moving average of $410.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $429.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $463.84.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

