Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.46, but opened at $46.20. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 292,445 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 15.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

