Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.46, but opened at $46.20. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 292,445 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brighthouse Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 15.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

