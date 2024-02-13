Short Interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Drops By 40.3%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. 10,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,760. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.48% and a negative net margin of 9,098.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,605.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 41.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $28.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

