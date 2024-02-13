Karpus Management Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $24,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 123,201 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 83.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $253,000.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,364,044.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,192,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,313,060.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,364,044.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,192,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,313,060.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,242,064 shares of company stock worth $68,233,273.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. 58,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,484. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.