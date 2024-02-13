Short Interest in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Grows By 233.9%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 233.9% from the January 15th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

VRAX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 15,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,865. Virax Biolabs Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.