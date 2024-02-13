Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $13.21. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1,075,801 shares traded.

The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 364,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $61,788,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $919.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

