Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Comstock Resources traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 1321580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.
