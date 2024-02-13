Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Grows By 21.9%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 439,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In other Verastem news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,523. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. 31,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. Verastem has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

