Short Interest in WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Decreases By 27.4%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in WaveDancer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WaveDancer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

Shares of WAVD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,383. WaveDancer has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer ( NASDAQ:WAVD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 125.25% and a negative return on equity of 357.77%.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

