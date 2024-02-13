Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.41, but opened at $19.97. Vestis shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 412,633 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kim Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Vestis Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vestis in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

