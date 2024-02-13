Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Up 27.9% in January

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vox Royalty Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ VOXR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 6,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,864. Vox Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Vox Royalty
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.
