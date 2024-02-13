EMC Capital Management Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE GM opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 4.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

