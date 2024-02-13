Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 237.1% from the January 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. 17,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $48.79.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.27% and a negative net margin of 106.28%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

About Vivos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

