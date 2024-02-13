Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 237.1% from the January 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VVOS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. 17,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $48.79.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.27% and a negative net margin of 106.28%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter.
About Vivos Therapeutics
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
