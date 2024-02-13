EMC Capital Management Trims Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

EMC Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in UGI by 1,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $39.98.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

