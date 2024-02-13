Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Drops By 33.5%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VerifyMe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 52.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the second quarter valued at $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the first quarter valued at $383,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VRME traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. VerifyMe has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

