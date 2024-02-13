Karpus Management Inc. Has $26.83 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,376,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $26,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,239. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

