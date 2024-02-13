EMC Capital Management Has $188,000 Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Redwood Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 29,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Redwood Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 662,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Redwood Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RWT opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

