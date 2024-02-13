Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Reduced by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,432,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $56,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,500,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,121,081. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

