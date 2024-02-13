Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,284,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,834 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.66% of Orion worth $69,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Orion by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 126,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Orion by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after buying an additional 70,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE OEC traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 56,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OEC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

