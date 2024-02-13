Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,631 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $76,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 102,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,205. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

