Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 29,009 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,694,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund makes up 1.3% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $38,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded down 0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 11.65. The company had a trading volume of 54,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,273. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of 9.31 and a 1 year high of 11.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 10.70.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.