Karpus Management Inc. Has $34.73 Million Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,786,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust comprises about 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $34,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 952,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 272,287 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 76.6% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 197,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 65,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

