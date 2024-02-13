Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $56.77 Million Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,359 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.63% of Adient worth $56,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Adient by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Adient by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of Adient stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. 348,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,406. Adient plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

