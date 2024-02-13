Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVVFree Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,592 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.55% of Universal worth $52,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Universal by 148.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Universal by 17,471.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Universal during the third quarter valued at $662,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Universal by 22.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Universal by 8.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Universal news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

UVV stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,423. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

