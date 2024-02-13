Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 2,696 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Webster Financial worth $83,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after purchasing an additional 362,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,587,000 after purchasing an additional 707,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,277,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

WBS stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,748. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

