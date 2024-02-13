Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.60% of Masonite International worth $73,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,191,000 after purchasing an additional 127,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,339,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masonite International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DOOR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Masonite International Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 319,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Masonite International

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.