Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373,356 shares during the period. Newell Brands comprises about 2.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Newell Brands worth $494,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

