Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,952 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Citigroup worth $683,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,548,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,218,971. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

