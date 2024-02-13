Nemes Rush Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

