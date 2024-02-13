Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $532 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,430,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,335,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Bank of America worth $531,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.83. 10,388,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,597,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

