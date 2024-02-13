Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 3,934 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,812,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial makes up about 1.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $253,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Voya Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,722.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 612,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,718,000 after purchasing an additional 579,128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Voya Financial by 69.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.89. 73,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,692. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $78.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.