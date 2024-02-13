Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 13,524.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,477,173 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Nokia Oyj worth $160,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 112,149.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 829,909 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 138,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 39.4% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 19,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

NOK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,494,754. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

