Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 3,307 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $178,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.5 %

Citigroup stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

